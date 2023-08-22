A Sligo councillor has called on the NCT to review the legality of their decision to no longer accept cash payments.

The NCT have released a statement saying over the coming months, they will no longer accept cash and all payments must be made online or via postal order.

However Independent Councillor Marie Casserly says that goes against EU laws that say a public entity that provide an essential service cannot refuse cash payments without sufficient reason.

The news comes as some other services and organisations have made the decision to go cashless.

Councillor Casserly says for many who always deal with cash it can be difficult for them to make the change to digital, particularly for those who don't know how to use online banking.

She has been speaking to Midwest News....