The finalists for Blás na hÉireann, The Irish Food Awards, have been announced and the countdown is now on for the return of the awards to Dingle.

The three day event takes place from Thursday September 28 to Saturday September 30.

Nine producers are shortlisted across different categories from County Mayo.

The finalists from Mayo are:

Achill Island Sea Salt

Black Book Foods

Carr and Sons

Jack & Eddie’s

Mescan Brewery

Moylurg Honey

O’Hara’s Bakery

Village Farm

Western Brand Chicken

With over 3,000 products entered in this year’s Blas na hÉireann, making it as a finalist is a huge achievement and one to be very proud of.

The competition ramps up year on year, meaning those producers who are short listed as finalists really are the crème de la crème of Irish food and drink.

The Mayo producers are sponsored by LEO Mayo.