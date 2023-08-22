Seven Irish Universities have spent nearly €850,000 on business class trips across the globe since 2021.

Freedom of Information figures released to the Irish Examiner found UCD had the highest spend, at almost €444,000.

Trinity spent over 166 thousand euro on business or first-class trips.

University of Galway's figure was over €83,000, UL more than €52,000, nearly UCC €50,000, Maynooth over €39,000 and DCU more than €24,000.

The paper reports staff at Irish universities were flown to destinations which included Philadelphia, Dallas, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney and Hong Kong.