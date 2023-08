Gardai are caught up with too much admin work instead of being out on the beat, according to a group representing rank and file officers.

It comes as figures from the Irish Tourist Assistance Service shows a rise in the number of tourists needing help dealing with crime.

It helped 782 people so far this year, compared to 721 for all of 2019.

President of the Garda Representative Association, Brendan O'Connor, wants a return to basic policing: