The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association have hit out at the ever increasing levels of red tape and bureaucracy.

This comes in the fall out of the announcement from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine that online registration is required for their Fertilister Database.

INHFA Vice President John Joe Fitzgerald detailed how the last straw for many farmers came in a letter from the Department last week in relation to the National Fertiliser Database.

John Joe has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: