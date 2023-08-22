Pundits on The Sunday Game on RTÉ are coming under fire, for promoting brands without approval from the broadcaster.

The Irish Independent reports former GAA stars such as Paul Flynn, Tomás Ó Sé, Lee Keegan, Jackie Tyrrell and Seán Cavanagh were all gifted menswear by boutiques which they wore on the show.

Images of the pundits from the programme were then posted on social media, with the stores mentioned.

RTÉ confirmed to the paper the brand deals were not approved, and says the broadcaster is 'in a process of reviewing policies in relation to commercial activities'.