It's claimed school transport is in chaos yet again- just before pupils return to the classroom.

Education Minister Norma Foley recently confirmed over 83,000 tickets had been issued to students for the upcoming school year.

The school transport scheme saw a surge in demand last year when the Government decided not to charge for school bus places due to the cost of living crisis.

Earlier this year fees for school transport were reintroduced.

But Independent Roscommon/Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice says he's been inundated with calls from parents whose children have been refused a place: