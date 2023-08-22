Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Swinford, Co. Mayo yesterday afternoon Monday, 21st August 2023 at approximately 4.30pm.

The two vehicle collision occurred on the N5. A female passenger (70s) of one car was fatally injured during the collision. The male driver of the same car was seriously injured and taken to Mayo University Hospital.

The male driver of the second vehicle was also seriously injured during the collision and was taken to University Hospital Galway.

The N5 had been closed for some time between Swinford and Charlestown as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene.

The road is now open having reopened at approximately 3.00am this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.



Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N5 between Swinford and Charlestown this afternoon between 4pm and 4.45pm, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on 094 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.