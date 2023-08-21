Funding has been granted for three flood relief schemes in Galway.

This news has been confirmed by Tuam based Independent Deputy Sean Canney.

Funding of €54,000 has been granted to the Moneen area of Tuam where surface water runoff from surrounding higher lands has been causing flooding of residential property.

€45,000 has been allocated for a hydrological survey at Clarin River Works in Athenry and the works also includes approval of €19,800 at Dunmore Golf Club, Co Galway.

Dunmore Golf Club experiences significant flooding issues during heavy rainfall events.

The works will be carried by Galway County Council in the coming months.

Deputy Canney says these three schemes are hugely significant projects and will alleviate the serious flooding problems.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew....