A Mayo Senator has urged female entrepreneurs to apply for the ACORNS scheme.

The scheme is a free programme for early stage female entrepreneurs that are based in rural Ireland.

Those applying for this year's scheme must have had no sales before the end of June 2020.

Senator Lisa Chambers says all previous applicants would recommend the scheme to other females.

Applications are now open and will remain open until September 22nd.

The scheme will then run for successful applicants from October until April and will include six monthly round table sessions and various workshops.

The Fianna Fail Senator has been giving more details about the scheme to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....