A verdict of unlawful homicide has been returned at an inquest into the death of a six-and-a half month old infant at his home near Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo, more than ten years ago.

The inquest into the death of Joshua Tighe, Lavallyroe, Ballyhaunis, was conducted today by the Coroner for Mayo, Pat O’Connor.

Mr.O’Connor told the hearing that John Tighe, had been convicted by a jury at the Central Criminal Court of murdering his infant son, Joshua, on June 1, 2013.

The accused subsequently appealed his conviction to the Court of Appeal but that appeal was dismissed earlier this year.

Garda investigations into the murder have now concluded, the coroner explained, before recording a verdict of unlawful homicide.

The medical cause of death was asphyxia and choking on a foreign object, Mr. O’Connor explained.

John Tighe’s trial hearing at the Central Criminal Court was told that after his son’s death, a wad of tissues, which the child would have found impossible to swallow, was discovered in his throat during a post mortem examination.