A Tipperary TD believes RTE needs to 'get to grips' with the payment controversy.

Mattie McGrath thinks the Media Minister Catherine Martin needs to have a new board and a clean out of the culture at the top of State broadcaster.

Ryan Tubridy was told not to come back to RTE for now - the Oireachtas Media Committee will discuss the controversy in private tomorrow.

Deputy Mattie McGrath who's a member of the committee says trust needs to be restored....