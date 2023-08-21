The annual Rose of Tralee event gets underway tonight at the Munster Technical University in the Kerry town.

32 contestants of Irish heritage from around the world, will compete for the title over the next two nights, with Mayo Rose Kate Heneghan set to take the stage tonight.

The initial Rose competition was first held in Tralee in 1959 and is now estimated to be worth close to 20 million euro per year to the local economy.

The Mayor of Tralee, Johnny Wall, says the town gets global coverage it couldn't afford to buy.