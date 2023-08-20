With the new school term almost upon us, there are students and parents still awaiting confirmation as to whether or not they will secure a school bus ticket this academic year.

That's according to Sligo Councillor Dara Mulvey.

The Fine Gael Councillor in the Ballymote Tubbercurry Electoral Area is calling for clarification from the Minister for Education Norma Foley about the situation, in light of the school bus ticket chaos that occurred this time last year, when many regular school bus users were refused seats, as the Government made the school bus service free for all children that met the distance requirement.

Families who have used the school bus service for a number of years are again finding themselves without tickets before the start of this school term in September, and Councillor Mulvey says the Education Minister Norma Foley urgently needs to provide clarification on the matter.

He has been outlining his concerns to Midwest Radio News Editor Teresa O'Malley: