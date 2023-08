Independent TD Verona Murphy says she will be seeking answers to lots of new questions when RTE bosses next appear before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee.

Her comments come in light of the Grant Thornton Report which was published on Wednesday last.

It revealed that RTE ignored its own payroll system to under-report payments to Ryan Tubridy.

Verona Murphy, who's a member of the Public Accounts Commitee, says RTE is blaming Ryan Tubridy for its own failings: