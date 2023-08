There's a call to make Budget 2024 a 'Children's Budget', ahead of the early childcare sector reopening tomorrow.

Early Childhood Ireland believes it gives the Government a chance to completely rethink its approach to early years care and education.

It wants to ensure investment is geared towards building a fit-for-purpose system that places children's rights and wellbeing at its heart.

Early Childhood Ireland CEO, Teresa Heeney says the Government must plan ahead: