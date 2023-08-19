The Chief Executive of Doras, the agency that supports the rights of migrants in Ireland, has highlighted the need for more progress in the provision of medium term accommodation for international protection applicants and refugees.

County Roscommon native, John Lannon insists the Government needs to stay ahead of the accommodation demands.

Since the war in Ukraine started Ireland has struggled to provide accommodation and he is warning that now another potential accommodation crisis is imminent as up to 5000 refugees and asylum seekers around the country who are currently in student accommodation will have to be moved when the academic year begins.

He says there is an overreliance on the hospitality sector as well as temporary student accommodation right now. So we need to see more non hospitality, local accommodation and he argues that budgets need to be given to local authorities who have the capacity and the ability to develop, lease and procure accommodation.

John has been giving more information to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley: