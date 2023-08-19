Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 52-year-old Paul Carthy who was reported missing from his home in Scramogue, Co. Roscommon on Thursday at 2pm.

Paul is described as being around 6 foot in height, of thin build, with brown and grey hair and blue eyes.

Paul was last seen at 9pm on Wednesday at Sligo University Hospital.

When last seen, Paul was wearing a navy t-shirt, dark blue jeans and a black jacket. He was carrying a navy rucksack and a plastic snickers bag.

Gardaí and Paul’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Paul’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.