The deputy chair of the Oireachtas Media Committee says a lot more information has yet to emerge over the RTÉ payments controversy.

The committee is set to meet privately this Tuesday to discuss the contents of the latest Grant Thornton report.

Former RTÉ Director General, Dee Forbes and other members of the Executive have yet to appear before TDs and senators.

Fine Gael's Alan Dillon admits there are certain questions only they can answer.

However, the deputy chair of the Media Committee says he doesn't want to hold any meetings just for the sake of it: