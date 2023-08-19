The Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association has called out Government policy that they maintain is a serious threat to the future of the family farm.

National President Vincent Roddy outlined how Government inaction continues to undermine our livestock sectors and warned of a very bleak autumn and winter if immediate action is not taken.

Mr. Roddy says that in the last number of weeks, mart and factory prices have tumbled in both cattle and sheep and the fear is that this trend could continue.

This he added “comes on the back of rising costs and concerns around fodder supplies. These concerns are driven by poor harvest conditions and the potential cost of animal feed as uncertainty continues due to the war in Ukraine.”

The INHFA are calling on the Minister for Agriculture to significantly increase the payments for both the suckler scheme and the sheep scheme.

Vincent Roddy has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew: