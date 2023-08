An Independent TD is calling on the Government to speed up its roll out of the National Broadband Plan.

Figures from National Broadband Ireland show that only 27 percent of houses projected to get broadband by 2026 have received it, far lower than the 96 percent aim set by Government and the NBI.

The Plan was introduced four years ago, and has less than three years left to reach the goal.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says something needs to change: