A second protest against the treatment of flooding along the Shannon will be taking place today.

The Save Our Shannon Organisation will be protesting at Meelick Weir, where Offaly and Galway meet, at 1 o'clock this afternoon.

The previous protest on August 4th had over 150 attendees and they are planning on going 'out in force' once again.

Secretary of the S.O.S.O Emily Young says there are more risks than lost stock when the land floods: