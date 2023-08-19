The clean up is expected to begin today, after Storm Betty swept across the country.

ESB Networks says its crews will mobilise again at first light this morning after power outages mostly in parts of the east and south east.

They will assess damage and restore power as quickly as possible after several status Orange and yellow rain and wind warnings came to an end overnight.

Flooding was reported in County Cork last night, in Carrigaline, Dunmanway and Roches Point.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says the worst of the storm should have passed: