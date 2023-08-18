Westport Library is hosting Free workshops on Monday August 21st and Tuesday August 22nd for children aged 8 to 12 who want to learn about coding and robots!

Session 1 runs from 11 am to 12:30pm and Session 2 runs from 1pm to 2:30pm – There are limited spaces available in each workshop.

The sessions are aimed at 8-12 year olds.

In these free workshops participants will get the opportunity to build robots, connect them to a computer via Bluetooth and code them to carry out various tasks including using light, sounds, sensors and motors.

Book via Westport Library on 098 25747.