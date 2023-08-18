A status orange wind and rainfall warning has been issued for Cork, Waterford and Kilkenny.

Storm Betty is set to bring disruption to much of the country, with four separate alerts now in place.

The first status yellow rain warning takes effect from 2pm in Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Munster and Galway which will run until the early hours of tomorrow morning.

At 5pm this evening, the rest of the country joins that warning.

A status orange wind and rain warning will be in effect from 9pm this evening for Cork, Kilkenny and Waterford.

It lasts until 3am.

Met Eireann is warning of the potential for flooding, power outages, falling trees, travel disruption and structural damage.

A status yellow wind warning is also in effect from 9pm for Leinster and Munster.

This storm has now been named as well, it's called Betty.






