A new Admiral Brown Heritage Trail will be launched in Foxford tomorrow morning.

The trail about a kilometer in length, has been digitized, and incorporates all the historical and significant sites associated with the late Admiral in the town.

Born in Foxford, founder of the Navy in Argentina and a man who contributed to the fight for independence in the South American country, William Brown died in Buenos Aires in 1857.

The launch of the new walk/trail is part of Heritage week celebrations in county Mayo and is happening during a busy weekend in Foxford, as the annual RiverFest festival is underway.

The town is decked out in bunting and flags and there will also be the big reveal tomorrow of a colourful arts project with bottle tops that involved every age group – residents of the local Blackrocks Nursing Home, together with primary and secondary student and the local play group.

Margaret Reilly is the Chairperson of the Admiral Brown Society in Foxford and she’s been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about the new historical trail…

More details at www.admiralbrown.com / @brown_foxford