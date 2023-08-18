Two Mayo businesses are set to receive funding under the online retail scheme.

The scheme helps businesses to expand their presence online and what they can offer.

Grants under the scheme will range from €10,000 to €25,000.

Fine Gael TD Michael Ring has confirmed the news saying both O’Donoghue’s Bakery, Belmullet and Archers, Ballina have been approved funding under the latest round of the Online Retail Scheme.

He concluded by saying it is wonderful to see local Irish companies getting the opportunity to compete online and provide options to customers also.