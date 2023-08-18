A Sligo councillor has issued fresh calls for a new garda station to be constructed in the county town following changes to the county divisions.

The Donegal/Sligo/Leitrim division has been revised and will be split, with Donegal becoming its own independent division while Sligo/Leitrim will become another division.

Councillor Marie Casserly says this now means the divisional headquarters will be located in Sligo town, and warrants a fresh call for the construction of a new station, as the current one is not fit for purpose.

Speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan, Councillor Casserly says she will be contacting the Garda Commissioner once again in the hope of gaining support for the construction of a new station....