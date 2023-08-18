Next weekend in the county town, (August 25th to 27th), the Castlebar 1798 Festival of Music and History :Celebrating Heritage and Community takes place.

Its a family-centred celebration of local history and music and it's hoped to become an annual event.

At the launch last night in the TF Royal Theatre, the Castlebar Lions Club announced details of the festival, promising a unique blend of music, history and community - that offers an engaging experience for every age group.

At the heart of the festival is a celebration of Castlebar's rich history and its pivotal role in the 1798 rebellion.

Throughout the weekend there will be musical performances, cultural displays and interactive history exhibitions and it culminates on Sunday night (Aug 27th) with a spectacular closing ceremony featuring a fireworks display launched from the historic military barracks in Castlebar.

Ronan Moran is is the President of Castlebar's Lions Club and is the Chairman of the festival and Dara Loftus is the festival's Promotions Manager.

Midwest News Editor spoke to both Ronan and Dara at yesterday evening's launch ahead of the promised biggest weekend in Castlebar this Summer...

More details are available at : 1798castlebar.ie/@Castlebar1798festival