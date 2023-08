The first of two status yellow weather warnings for rain will kick in at 2 o'clock this afternoon.

Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly Wexford, Munster and Galway will see heavy rain with thundery downpours until 3am tomorrow.

The rest of the country will be affected from 5 o'clock this evening, with difficult travelling conditions.

Met Eireann Meteorologist, Liz Walsh says people need to keep an eye as it could be upgraded to Orange.