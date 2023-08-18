Ryan Tubridy won't be returning to his presenting job with RTE at this time in the wake of the payments controversy.

Its Director General Kevin Bakhurst says 'trust between the parties has broken down' and he has decided not to continue with negotiations.

The RTE Board says it supports the ongoing work of the Director General and his interim leadership team in relation to Ryan.

The Oireachtas Media Committee will meet in private next Tuesday to discuss the payments controversy, followed by a public session on September 13th.