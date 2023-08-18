As part of Operation Clean Streets targeting the distribution of illegal drugs in the Ballinasloe Community Area, Gardaí have arrested 9 people and seized €20,000 cash, and controlled drugs with an estimated value of €21,000.

Gardaí and detectives attached to the Galway Division, along with Regional Support Units and Dog Units from the Garda Southern Division, conducted a number of searches across 5 residential properties in the Ballinasloe area yesterday, along with a yard and horse stables in Ballinasloe.

Seven men and 2 women were arrested for a number of alleged criminal offences. Drug seizures included cocaine to the value of €9,500 and cannabis to the value of €11,500, along with a Drugs Press and other drugs paraphernalia.

Two men have been charged and will appear before a special sitting of Loughrea District Court today