Retained firefighters have suspended strike action after overnight talks at the WRC.

Members will now consider and vote on proposals put forward at the Workplace Relations Commission.

A revised pay offer and measures to improve the recruitment and retention of staff resulted in SIPTU agreeing to suspend industrial and strike action.

In a statement, SIPTU described the move as a good first step in their campaign to rebuild the Retained Fire Service.

The proposals have a built-in review every six months,

Tom Kitterick from Westport Fire Station and chair of SIPTU's National Negotiating Committee says while he is pleased with this development there is still a long way to go.