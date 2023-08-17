The latest JNLR Radio Listenership figures released this morning has again consolidated Midwest Radio’s position as the most popular local radio station in the country.

With a Listened yesterday figure of 61.4% and a Market Share figure of 53,6% Midwest Radio continue to attract new listeners across all age profiles.

The latest results have revealed that radio enjoys huge listenership with 91.2% of adults. Over 3.3 million people listen to radio ever week which is a record high.

Local radio continues to perform strongly in the local radio markets across the country, with 37.3% of adults in the country tuning into their local station every day.

Speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan, Midwest Radio’s CEO Paul Claffey has thanked all our listeners for their support over the past 37 years....