Patients presenting at hospital emergency departments across the region today are experiencing delays.

There are 35 patients on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital, the second most overcrowded in the country today.

29 patients are waiting for a bed at University Hospital Galway and 15 at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

6 patients are waiting at Mayo University Hospital.

Nationally today, 396 patients are waiting on trolleys with the highest figures at University Hospital Limerick where 78 patients are waiting for a bed.