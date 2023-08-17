Independent TDs have been quick out of the traps this week to capitalise on support for a farmers’ party after three in four farmers surveyed by the Irish Farmers Journal said they’d give such a party their first preference vote.

Two rural heavy hitters, Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice and Michael Collins TD, have nailed their colours to the mast, with both adamant that Irish politics needs a rural party to back farmers.

Collins, operating in silo from Fitzmaurice, revealed that he is forming a new rural “grouping” of TDs, senators and councillors, which will run candidates in next year’s local elections.

Deputy News Editor with the Irish Farmers Journal Barry Murphy says momentum is certainly moving in the direction of a new rural party.

He has been giving more details to Midwest News.