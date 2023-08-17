Ireland has fewer councillors per capita than any other EU country.

Local representatives are calling on the government to increase the powers of regional authorities to make the job of councillor more attractive and revive local democracy.

They argue responsibilities in relation to health, housing and planning in the country have been passed over to semi-public administrative bodies and this had led to poor levels of accountability.

Meanwhile, People are being urged to check an online register to make sure they are eligible to vote, in time for local and European elections next year.

The call comes on the back of declining turnout figures in recent local elections.

One step being suggested to improve this is to introduce compulsory voting.