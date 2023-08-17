One of Ireland's oldest and largest festivals, the Rose of Tralee, gets underway today

32 Roses from across Ireland and the global Irish Diaspora are taking place this year, from as far away as Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand.

The festival also includes five days and nights of entertainment,

Mayo Rose Kate Heneghan is currently the favourite to win the Rose of Tralee this year.

27-year-old Kate Heneghan has been made Ladbrokes' favourite to bring the crown back to Mayo on August 22.

The Castlebar native is a keen harpist, violinist and pianist who previously toured the world as a musician.

She also graduated with a Masters degree in Music Composition from Ulster University and teaches Irish traditional and classical music.

Kate was the previous host of Sunday Morning Melodies on Midwest Radio and has volunteered as a musician and MC at charity concerts.