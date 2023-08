RTE and its auditors are under pressure to go back before the Public Accounts Committee as soon as possible.

The latest Grant Thornton report into the payments scandal at the broadcaster, found a "plausible explanation" for the under-declaration of Ryan Tubridy's salary.

It said on the "balance of probabilities", the reason for RTE not reporting the correct figure was about making his overall payment seem smaller.

PAC member, Imelda Munster says more questions now need to be answered.