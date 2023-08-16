Against a background of dwindling vocations in Ireland and an ageing clergy, the Catholic Church is to launch a special initiative tomorrow (Thursday) at Knock Shrine to encourage young men to volunteer for the priesthood.
Prayers for vocations will be led by Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, Bishop of Waterford & Lismore.
The ceremony, organised by the Council for Vocations of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference, will involve representatives of each of the nation’s 26 dioceses coming together with pieces of a cross, each with a separate diocesan name, to build a dedicated Cross for Vocations.
Bishop Cullinan will then bless the new Cross which has been designed by Brendan Gallagher, a Co. Waterford based deacon.
In advance of the special prayer ceremony, Bishop Cullinan said people from every corner of Ireland, from every diocese, will gather to join in prayer for an increase in vocations, to highlight the need for priests and to encourage men to generously consider this particular calling in life.
The nine day National Novena to Our Lady of Knock will continue until Tuesday next, August 22.
A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Friday. It will run in Leinster, Munster and Galway from 4pm on Friday until later that night. Met Eireann is warning to prepare for heavy rain with thundery downpours.
Ireland West Airport have been ranked 6th best airport in Europe and the top-ranking Irish airport for passenger queue times in a recent study carried out by holiday home rental company, Casago, who compiled a best and worst list for airports in terms of…
A county Galway author and poet has been nominated for one of the most prestigious literary awards. Athenry’s Elaine Feeney’s latest novel How to build a Boat was one of the four Irish books to be longlisted for the 2023 Booker Prize. The three other Irish…
There is an urgent need for policy reform around garda uniforms, and time should not be wasted discussing the pros and cons of tattoos. That is the view of MEP for this region Maria Walsh. It comes as news emerged this week that three trainee gardaí were sent…
A Mayo Sinn Fein TD has called for the banks to meet with Government following reports that the bank levy will be extended beyond the end of the year. It comes as Further Education Minister Simon Harris hit out against Irish banks for failing to pass on…
The Irish Folk Music School in Glenisland, Castlebar have a new program of introductory workshops coming up starting in September. These are taster sessions, designed for complete beginners and/or musicians who would like to have a go at a new instrument. The…
A celebration has been organised by Irishtown Heritage Group to honour the memory of uilleann piper Michael Carney (1872 - 1938), a native of Irishtown, who was one of the most popular musicians of his era in New York. Taking place in Irishtown this Saturday,…
A month-long celebration of local craft makers across Ireland is underway and this August Craft Month exciting events are taking place in Mayo. Celebrating the vibrant local craft scene, people will have the chance to experience demonstrations, exhibitions…
Bank of Ireland has issued the following statement following yesterday's technical issue with some of it's services: “Yesterday a technical issue impacted a number of Bank of Ireland’s services. Our teams restored these services overnight and all services are…
There have been 5,700 notices to terminate tenancies made to the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) nationwide so far, in quarter 2 of this year. People Before Profit member in Mayo Joe Daly has called on the government to reintroduce the eviction ban…
The Government is being accused of "casting rural Ireland into the shadows". The Rural Independent Group of TDs have pledged to prioritise rural and regional development. An All-Ireland rail review recently recommended the reopening or construction of rail…
College students are being warned about potential accommodation scams in the lead up to the new term. The Union of Students in Ireland, the housing charity Threshold and the Irish Council for International Students have joined forces for a new campaign…
Gardaí were reportedly deployed to disperse people from ATMs last night as a Bank of Ireland technical fault led to people being able to withdraw money they didn't have. An IT glitch saw people able to transfer funds they did not have on deposit into their…
The second Grant Thornton report has confirmed Ryan Tubridy was entitled to a bonus of 120 thousand euro, but he waived it. The report also revealed RTÉ ignored its own payroll system to understate his salary. According to the Irish Independent it outlines…
It's just three days until the start of the Rose of Tralee festival in Kerry. 32 Roses from Ireland and beyond will take part in the international festival which gets underway on Friday. The Roses are currently on a tour around Ireland, and are taking in…
Today marks 25 years since the Omagh bombing. At ten minutes past three on Saturday 15th August 1998 a five hundred pound car bomb detonated in the town centre killing twenty-nine people, and unborn twins. A short private service will take place at Omagh…
The IFA have confirmed that nominations for candidates to run in the IFA Presidential elections are now open. IFA National Returning Officer Brian Ruse confirmed that the nominations process is underway for the positions of President and Deputy President, as…
Gardai and Emergency Services attended the scene of a 3 vehicle road traffic collision near Collooney, Co Sligo yesterday. The incident occurred in the Tubberbride area at approximately 5:30pm. Two men in their 50s were taken to Sligo University Hospital as a…
Galway West Fianna Fail deputy Éamon Ó Cuív says he is shocked to find out that despite extra resources being allocated to An Bord Pleanála it is still failing to deal with even the current number of planning appeals coming in, not to mind clearing the…
The number of Irish 25 to 29 year olds living at home has almost doubled in the last decade. New Eurostat Data gives a figure of 68 percent, making Ireland an outlier within Western Europe. Gill Hines, Education and Parenting Consultant, says children are…
Professor Ken Whelan will give a talk in Castlerea along the River Suck and St Francis’ River as part of Heritage Week events. This takes place at the O’Rourke GAA Centre at 3:45pm this Thursday August 17. Professor Whelan is a well known biologist and…
The Western Development Commission board has appointed Alan Mulrooney as its new chief executive. He will take up his post from next month. The state agency is in charge of the economic and social development of the West of Ireland. The Sligonian has been…
Local Minister of State Dara Calleary says he is behind Ballina’s bid to secure the All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in 2027. The campaign has been launched locally to bring the 2027 event to the north Mayo capital, on the back of the recent success of the Connacht…
81 per cent of Principals or Deputy Principals admit to having hired an unqualified teacher in the last year. The figure from the ASTI comes as there are at least 416 unfilled secondary teacher jobs nationwide. The Union says they're dismayed with the…
The construction tender for the new surgical hub on the grounds of Merlin Park will issue this month. That’s according to Galway West – South Mayo TD Hildegarde Naughton. This news comes following the granting of planning permission by Galway County Council…
The Board of RTE is examining in detail a second Grant Thornton report, which examined the understatement of Ryan Tubridy's published fees by € 120,000 from 2017 to 2019. It's not clear when the report will be published. A spokesperson for the board said it…
There was a historic first at last night’s All-Ireland Fleadh in Mullingar as Mayo’s Pipers Cross Céilí Band became the first Mayo band to win the Fleadh’s All-Ireland Senior Céilí Band competition. Castlebar’s Glór na dTonn ensemble came in second place.…
The next General Election could see 20 additional TDs - bringing the total to 180. A political analyst says the constitutional limit of one TD to every 30,000 people is currently exceeded nationwide. The Electoral Commission will publish its recommendations…
Longford County Council has condemned those responsible for hoax bomb threats over the weekend. Hundreds of staff and customers were forced to evacuate Dunnes Stores and the Longford Shopping Centre. Gardaí, emergency services, and members of the Defence…
Retained firefighters are continuing their industrial action this week in a dispute over pay. In looking at proposals that have been presented to the fire service, there is an increase in the payment but it’s been deemed as not enough. According to Tom…
Mayo Sinn Fein have selected a second Castlebar LEA candidate for the 2024 Local Elections. At last weekend’s convention, Tony Geraghty was selected as Sinn Féin’s second candidate alongside Donna Hyland who was selected for the party last month. Tony has…
More than 14,600 children in county Mayo will benefit from free schoolbooks, workbooks and copy books from next month under an initiative introduced by Minister Norma Foley TD. According to Mayo based Minister of State Dara Calleary says it has been made…
The price of a pint increases today. For the second time in six months Diageo is increasing the cost of stout and beer. This time it's by four cent - while in February it was 12 cent. The Vintners' Federation says the increase is badly timed and unfair on…
Learn the traditional skills of dry-stone walling, explore sheep wool traditions, hear about the customs and cures associated with our Holy Wells or take a lunchtime stroll and explore the rocks hiding in plain sight and the stories they hold. National…
A campaign has been launched to bring the 2027 All Ireland Fleadh to Ballina. On the back of the recent success of the Connacht Fleadh hosted in the North Mayo Capital there are now calls for Mayo County Council to give the full backing of bidding for the…
One in four Irish homes now have a source of renewable energy. A new energy census has revealed that counties Cavan and Monaghan at 75 per cent, have the highest rate of oil-fired central heatingin the country. Craughwell in Co. Galway and Dunshaughlin in…
Families in Galway could have to wait over a week to bury loved ones due to a shortage of priests. The Bishop of Galway and Clonfert has predicted there will be just 20 priests to serve over 40 parishes in the next decade. The Star reports priests are warning…
Fine Gael MEP for Ireland Midlands, North and West Colm Markey is calling on the Government to seek an extension of the deadline for spending the Brexit Adjustment Reserve Fund. The EU Commission allocated 1.16 billion Euro for businesses to adjust to new…
Top executives in the HSE are to face a grilling over their high salaries. According to the HSE Annual Report for 2022, eight staff earned between 500,000 Euro and 980,000 Euro in pay last year. The Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee says it wants…
The National Novena to Our Lady of Knock gets underway today. The event which attracted over 100 thousand people before the pandemic will run until August 22nd. It'll kick off at half 10 this morning with a walking tour of the Knock Shrine. Parish Priest of…
A new Behaviour and Attitudes poll shows overwhelming public support for expanding the role of pharmacies. The Irish Pharmacy Union found 96 percent of adults would welcome them being able to prescribe for minor ailments. Most people would also approve of…
The Electoral Commission, established in February, is a new independent statutory body. Its imminent report on Dáil constituency boundaries will provide for up to 20 more TDs nationally and is being described as the biggest upheaval in the electoral map since…
It’s a disgrace that farmers in Northern Ireland will receive their Basic Payment Scheme on September 1st and farmers in the Republic won’t get their payment until the middle of October. Westport based Independent Councillor Johno O’Malley says it’s an awful…
New figures from an Garda Síochána have revealed the counties with the worst Garda staffing levels. Justice Minister Helen McEntee’s home county of Meath has the fewest Gardaí per capita of any policing region in the country. According to the analysis of…
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 35 year old Shannon Doyle who was last seen in Loughrea, County Galway, at approximately 2pm on Friday 11th August 2023. Shannon is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in…
Retained fire services around the country have ramped up their industrial action this weekend. They have 'gone dark' since 8 o'clock this morning, providing no internal communications other than life-saving information. Around 2,000 retained firefighters are…
A leading professor says some people in Ireland will inevitably get sick from the new Covid strain. Eris - a more transmissible form of the Omicron variant - was confirmed here earlier this week Health experts have downplayed the risks, given the high levels…
Retained fire services around the country have ramped up their industrial action this weekend. They have 'gone dark' since 8 o'clock this morning, providing no internal communications other than life-saving information. Around 2,000 retained firefighters are…
Mayo North Tourism was set up in 2013 to address the serious absence of marketing for the region. Moy Valley Resources have been supporting Mayo North Tourism since it began by providing funding as well as a manager and administration services. Ballina…
Torrential rain is being forecast in parts of the Country today as the mixed spell of weather continues. Spot flooding is expected in parts of the west and Ulster today as a low pressure front comes in from the atlantic. Met Eireann Forecaster Deirdre Lowe…
190 supercars, free family festivals, celebrities, over 1000km of Irish open roads, €1.5 million raised for Irish charities and the awesome sight of over 200,000 excited spectators coast to coast waving chequered flags from September 15th-17th 2023.…
Achill Island RNLI responded to a request from the Irish Coast Guard to come to the rescue of an unmanned fishing trawler in severe weather conditions this afternoon. The 36ft trawler was moored between Purteen Harbour and Inishgalloon at Achill Island and…
Wednesday night's winning Lotto jackpot ticket was sold at Baxter's Centra in Mohill in Leitrim. The National Lottery is urging the winner of the 4.2 million euro to get in touch. The winning numbers were: 4, 11, 17, 18, 25, 32 and the bonus number was 9.…
A leading GP is asking parents to use the free GP care for under 8s "responsibly". Free GP visit cards are available for children aged six and seven for the first time from today. Children under 6 years of age have been eligible since 2015. Galway GP, Dr.…
Learn the traditional skills of dry-stone walling, explore sheep wool traditions in the Louisburgh Killeen area, hear about the customs and cures associated with our Holy Wells or take a lunchtime stroll around Castlebar and explore the rocks hiding in plain…
AIB says it will contact customers affected by a mortgage repayments issue. It's after issues raised by apparant underpayments to some tracker holders who had transferred from Ulster Bank. 32,000 tracker mortgages were transferred to AIB from Ulster Bank,…
The funeral of Deirdre Finn has heard how she was lively, vivacious and loved being a Garda. The Detective, based in Dun Laoghaire, was off-duty when she tragically died in a boat fire in Carrick-on-Shannon on Monday. Detective Garda Finn was an active member…
Banjo players came out in huge numbers this afternoon at the All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar in memory of the late Castlebar musician and tutor Noel Kilkenny. The talented traditional musician and tutor, died last December, and was remembered in a…
Mayo County Council is erecting Prior Warning Notices at a number of beaches today for the weekend due to the rainfall forecast over the next few days and the possible impact on bathing water quality as a result. The Bathing Prohibition Notice remains in…
Ballyhaunis based Fine Gael candidate, Alma Gallagher is urging An Taoiseach to investigate the status of the Old Convent National School in the town. At a public meeting hosted by the Taoiseach and MEP Maria Walsh in Headford yesterday evening, Ms Gallagher…
Nearly 1.5 million new Covid-19 cases, and over 2500 deaths, were reported worldwide in the last 28 days. The World Health Organisation this week designated Eris as a "variant of interest". It's believed the new variant is more transmissible than previous…
Disposable vapes are increasingly to be seen as litter on our streets. The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications last June, opened a public consultation on Disposable Vaping Devices, seeking the public’s view on the matter, as an estimated…
The rental crisis is directly impacting on the level of emigration from County Mayo, according to Mayo Sinn Fein deputy Rose Conway Walsh. She was reacting to yesterday's Daft.ie report showing rents went up by up to 24 percent last year in county Mayo,…
Former GAA star, barrister Joe Brolly has stated that he has “a political contribution to make”. According to the Belfast Telegraph, the Dungiven man, who is married to Knockmore native Laurita Blewitt, has also declared the Union a “fantasy”. Mr Brolly says…
The National Lottery has revealed that this week’s winning Lotto jackpot ticket, worth over €4.2m, was sold at Centra in Mohill, Co. Leitrim. The winner scooped the prize in Wednesday’s Lotto draw after purchasing their winning ticket at the shop which is…
A driver was detected doing a 166km/h speed in a 100km/h zone in Ballina over the Bank Holiday weekend. Throughout the August Bank Holiday Weekend, an extensive Garda Roads Policing Operation was in place between 7am on Thursday to 7am on Wednesday. There…
The Erris region is now a key location for the generation of wind and gas energy nationally, yet at the same time, the area is receiving very little in return. That’s the view of Erris based Fine Gael councillor Gerry Coyle. He says that the only privately…
Some mortgage holders at AIB are facing a stiff increase in their repayments. It's because of a miscalculation which saw former Ulster Bank customers whose tracker loans were transferred to AIB undercharged. According to the Irish Independent letters were…
The Detective Garda killed in a boat fire in county Leitrim on Monday will be laid to rest today The funeral of Detective Garda Deirdre Finn will take place in Dublin today. She was killed in a fire onboard a boat on the Marina at Carrick-on-Shannon, while…
SIPTU wants to know if social protection payments for Retained Fire Fighters are being deliberately blocked. The union has written to the Social Protection Minister seeking clarification as the dispute escalates. SIPTU says it's receiving reports from across…
From today, children aged 6 and 7 will be able to gain access to free GP visits. Parents can register their children for the visit cards on the HSE website. Children under 6 have been eligible for free GP visits since 2015. Shaun Flanagan, the HSE's Assistant…
Housing supply in rural Ireland is leading to "unprecedented demand" for homes to either rent or buy, according to an auctioneer. The latest Daft report found a 10.7 percent increase nationally in rent prices, but it was as much as 24 percent year-on-year in…
The National Parents Council is calling for clarity on the running costs of schools around the country. Information gathered by the Department of Education on voluntary contributions shows 28 million euro was paid by parents during the 2020-2021 academic…
A public meeting entitled The Rural Roadmap to 2030 will take place this evening in Headford, hosted by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, and local Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh. It takes place from 6pm to 7.30pm in the Angler’s Rest in the town and all are welcome to…
Mayo’s Kate Heneghan has been made the early favourite to win the Rose of Tralee with BoyleSports making her a 5/1 shot to be crowned the winner at this month’s festival. 27-year-old Kate from Castlebar, a former Midwest Radio presenter, boasts a Masters in…
A lotto player in Leitrim has become Ireland's newest millionaire after winning over 4.2 million euro. Anyone who bought a ticket for last night's draw is asked to check their tickets carefully. The winning numbers were: 4, 11, 17, 18, 25, 32 and the bonus…
On Monday 14 August, Sligo University Hospital will commence upgrade works to increase the size of the Emergency Department Waiting Room which will take approximately two weeks to complete. The waiting room will remain open and a temporary registration desk…
The route for the Super Car event, Cannonball 2023, has been announced. It will begin on September 15th in Malahide in Dublin with stops in Cavan and Mayo that day. Over the weekend, around 190 super cars will stop in Mayo, Galway, Limerick, Cork and…
SIPTU says "the silence from Government" has forced firefighters to escalate their strike. On-call members of the fire service first started industrial action on June 6th in a dispute over the low level of pay and restrictive conditions of the job. In an…
409 people are waiting for beds in hospitals around the country this morning. INMO figures show 285 are in emergency departments, while 124 are in wards. University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 88 patients on trolleys. That's…
A survey by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has found a 35% increase in the population of critically endangered corncrake birds in Ireland over the past five years, although the overall numbers remain very small. A total of 218 separate male…
More significant rent rises can be expected over the next 12 months. Analysis by daft.ie has found average rents have spiralled by another 10% in the past year, reaching a national average of 1800 euro a month. While prices in Dublin are moderating, they're…
On-call firefighters are escalating their strike action. After what they say is a failure by Government to respond to their legitimate concerns, SIPTU has announced all retained fire stations in Ireland will "go dark" at 8am this Saturday. It means the…
There are calls for an Taoiseach to use today’s visit to counties Mayo and Galway to look at crime issues and the policing model in the area. Aontú member in Mayo, Paul Lawless says that crime is on the increase in Mayo and it is not just a ‘Dublin problem.’…
The HSE is reminding people to keep their guard up against covid after the emergence of a new variant. Eris - a more transmissible variant of the Omicron strain - has been detected in Ireland. The HSE says there's been no significant increase in infection…
An overwhelming number of farmers in Ireland say they would vote for a new farmers' political party if one was formed. The latest Irish Farmers Journal survey has revealed that 72 per cent of farmers said they would give their first preference vote to a…
An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will visit locations in counties Mayo and Galway tomorrow afternoon. The Taoiseach’s visit has been organised on the back of an invitation from MEP Maria Walsh, to accompany her to meet with community groups and organisations across…
Irish parents are paying around 30 million euro a year in 'voluntary contributions' to schools. Financial returns gathered by the Department of Finance from all primary and post-primary schools, show 28 million euro was received in so-called 'voluntary'…
Students are being urged to be vigilant when it comes to searching for a place to rent during the college year, amid an increase in scams. Gardaí say there has been a 65 percent rise in accommodation scams since 2019. The Competition and Consumer Protection…
The HSE has confirmed a new Covid variant has been detected in Ireland. Eris - which is a descendant of Omicron - has become established in the UK and the US. The HSE says Eris is "more transmissible than previous circulating variants and has been associated…
An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will visit locations in counties Mayo and Galway tomorrow afternoon. The Taoiseach’s visit has been organised on the back of an invitation from MEP Maria Walsh, to accompany her to meet with community groups and organisations across…
A talented Castlebar traditional musician and tutor, who died last December, is to be remembered in a special way at the All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar this Friday. Noel Kilkenny, a member of the well known Castlebar family of musicians - the…
Funding of €411,500 has been allocated under the Clár Programme 2023 – Measure 2: Mobility, Cancer Care and Community First Responders Transport to seven projects in Mayo. The funding allocated includes:- Western Care Association Wheelchair accessible, fully…
The funeral of the woman who died following a boat fire in Leitrim this week will take place on Friday. Deirdre Finn will be laid to rest after mass at St. John the Evangelist Church in Ballinteer in Dublin. The off-duty Garda died in Carrick-on-Shannon on…
474 people are waiting for beds in hospitals around the country this morning. INMO figures show 350 are in emergency departments, while 124 are in wards. University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 100 patients on trolleys.…
The government's to establish an advisory council on Artificial Intelligence. It will provide independent expert advice on AI policy, with the specific brief of building public trust in the technology. The Minister for Digital Regulation Dara Calleary is…
US President Joe Biden's visit to Ireland cost an Garda Síochána 31 million euro. A freedom of information request released to the Irish Times shows the security operation involved two thousand Garda members, and cost 18 million euro more than initially…
Mayo University Hospital have issued the following update regarding hospital visitors as patients have recently tested positive for COVID-19: In light of rising rates of COVID-19 infection Mayo University Hospital is asking the public to please not visit…
An agreement's been reached to ensure student accommodation won't be used to house refugees. There had been tension within government after it emerged in-demand student housing in Sligo was to be used for those fleeing the war in Ukraine, leaving many…
A multi-million euro town centre development for Castlebar is in the pipeline, according to today’s Connaught Telegraph.. The plans include a 98-bedroom nursing home, 49 sheltered apartments, and a mix of retail and office space on a site adjacent to the…
In the most recent episode of The Missing Pod, which is run by the Missing People group, they look at the story of Sandra Collins. Sandra has been missing from Killala since December 4 2000. Almost 23 years later her brother Patrick spoke to podcast host…
Around 1,400 people have been evacuated from their homes in southern Portugal, as wildfires rage across thousands of hectares of land. Reuters is reporting that 850 firefighters are tackling the fires in Odemira. The wildfires have now begun to spread towards…
Some listeners to Midwest Radio News say that they witnessed “scores of dead fish” washed up onto the beach as they walked along the Shore Road in Belmullet on Saturday last. They indicate that they had not witnessed any such fish kill at this location…
Bus Éireann is encouraging customers to take the bus when travelling to Ireland West Airport Knock this summer. Young Adult passengers can travel on Route 440 Westport/Athlone services to Ireland West Airport Knock for €2.63 using the TFI Go App, while adults…
Uisce Éireann is working with Roscommon County Council to restore water supply following a burst to a major water main in the Cloonfad area. Water services crews are on the ground this morning and hope to have water restored to home and business in Cloonfad…
Serious questions need to be asked as to why a young person with a driving permit travelling to work can have their car seized by gardai, if not accompanied by a fully licensed driver, while at the same time drug dealers are not immediately dealt with in the…
Gardaí in county Roscommon have renewed an appeal for information regarding a series of recent marine thefts. Outboard engines from separate marinas in the Rooskey/Strokestown area of the county were stolen last month. A 17-foot-long, micro plus 501 sportsman…
350 teenagers from around the world gathered in NUI Maynooth for Foróige’s Leadership for Life Youth Conference. The conference brings together young people from the USA, Ukraine, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, South Africa and Ireland to learn how to become…
A motorist was arrested on average every half an hour over the bank holiday for suspected drink or drug driving. 181 people were arrested in total for the offence over the weekend. Three people were also killed in crashes in Counties Wicklow, Donegal and…
Fans of Sinead O'Connor will have an opportunity to pay their respect to the singer this morning. Her funeral procession will travel through Bray at 10.30. The cortege will travel along the seafront in the town stopping at the singer's former home before a…
People diagnosed with cancer should automatically receive a medical card. That’s according to South Mayo based Independent Councillor Patsy O’Brien who says in the past people diagnosed with cancer received a medical card. He says it now appears that the…
Hard pressed renters could receive a tax credit of almost 800 euro as part of Budget 2024. Its also being reported that the Housing Minister wants to extend the Help to Buy Scheme for First-Time buyers for another two years. In an interview in the The Irish…
The woman who died in a fire at the Marina in Carrick-on-Shannon yesterday morning has been named as Deirdre Finn and off duty member of an Garda Siochána. She was Detective Garda Deirdre Finn from Balinteer, Dublin, and was attached to Dún Laoghaire Garda…
The proposal to convert student accommodation in Sligo into housing for refugees has been reversed by the government. Student organisations in the west of Ireland are welcoming the decision to drop plans to convert 500 student units into refugee housing.…
A Sligo Councillor has welcomed news that the Abhaile scheme has been extended for an additional four years. The scheme, which is free to access, provides supports and services to families who are in serious or long term mortgage arrears and are at risk of…
There's fresh misery for motorists as further road toll increases are on the way next year. The Business Post reports Transport Infrastructure Ireland has warned that a failure to hike prices will scare off investors in other projects. It's expected to…
The Connacht Fleadh will feature on TG4 tonight from 9:30pm. Ballina hosted the festival as part of their 300 year celebration of the town – Ballina 2023. This programme will also feature Fleadhanna from the other three provinces. Much of the filming in…
As part of Palliative Care Week 2023, All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care (AIIHPC) is calling on people in Mayo to become better informed and to have conversations with friends and family about the benefits of palliative care. The campaign…
Much of the country can expect a break from the rain today. After a wet and windy start to the August Bank Holiday weekend, conditions have settled and are set to brighten up over the week ahead. Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says today will be much…
Sinn Féin remains the most popular political party in the country, according to the latest opinion poll. Support for the party has increased by three points to 34 per cent. This poll was carried out by Ireland Thinks for the Sunday Independent. It shows that…
The retained fire service have been conducting their second series of strike action for over a week now. Across Mayo there are twelve stations with the stations opening every second day as part of the industrial action. Six stations are open today, the other…
Minister Dara Calleary has paid tribute to the late former Councillor Padraic Gavin, who passed away yesterday. Padraic served as a Fianna Fáil Councillor between 1983 and 1991. Minister Calleary said that he was a wonderful servant of Mayo and Swinford in…
Mayo TD Alan Dillon has provided an update on the replacement of the General Practitioner (GP) position in Lahardane. In response to concerns from residents of Lahardane and Bofeenaun, Deputy Dillon has been in direct contact with the Health Service Executive…
Status yellow wind and rainfall warnings have been issued for much of the country. A rain warning for all of Leinster and Ulster will remain in place until 11 o'clock this morning, with a wind warning for Louth and Meath just ending. Wind advisories will also…
Sligo University Hospital is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak which is affecting two wards, Medical Ward 7 and Medical Ward North. Visiting restrictions are in place in these wards. Coming into a busy bank holiday weekend we are urging the public not to visit…
Gardaí arrested 25 people last night for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. It comes as a nationwide road safety operation will run across the August Bank Holiday weekend. It came into effect last night and will remain in place until Wednesday…
There has been a 95 percent increase in the number of stray dogs entering Irish pounds between 2021 and last year. Dog Control Statistics released by the Government today show the figure went from over 4,100 two years ago to more than 7,300 in 2022.…
A Mayo pub has been voted Best bar in Ireland on a popular travel website. Matt Molloy’s pub, located on Bridge Street, Westport, topped the poll on the website lovetovisitireland.com. The website noted that Matt Molloy’s was renowned for its lively…
The Minister for Community and Rural Development Heather Humphreys has allocated a further €1.2m today towards the Boyle Library Project. Local Fine Gael deputy Frank Feighin says originally the Minister allocated €4.4 million for the major urban renewal…
More than a half a million pilgrims have visited Knock Shrine so far this year, and that’s well in excess of visitors to the Shrine last year. That’s according to the Parish Priest of Knock Fr Richard Gibbons. Fr Gibbons says that they now have a method of…
Minister Butler announces approval of €35 million for the delivery of new Community Nursing Unit in Clifden The new build will allow for the provision of long-term care (currently provided in St. Anne’s) and convalescence and step-down care (currently…
A long established and popular Barbershop in Ballina town centre has announced that it is closing down O’Rourke Barbers on Market Square, Ballina has posted on facebook that they are devastated but will not be re-opening the barber shop due to “circumstances…
Alcohol-related liver disease has increased across the majority of counties in Ireland over the last five years, according to a new report. According to today’s Examiner newspaper, hospital data shows Dublin, Cork, and Galway account for the greatest number…
There is chaos at present as traffic coming off the new N5 dual carriageway into Westport is all being directed north into Westport, along the Newport Road. That’s the view of Westport based Fine Gael councillor Peter Flynn. He raised the matter at a recent…
A pair of pink Manolo Blahniks shoes worth an estimated €700 were found dumped in a bin by security staff at the Galway races. The find was revealed by RTÉ journalist, Teresa Mannion, yesterday on social media. The broadcaster posted a series of snaps of the…
13 thousand people are diagnosed with skin cancer in Ireland every year, that number set to double by 2040. That's the warning from the Irish Cancer Society who are calling on the government to introduce measures to make Sun Protection Factors more…
Two separate status yellow rainfall warnings have been issued for tomorrow. The first concerns Connacht and Cavan, and is valid from two o'clock, through to Saturday morning. Meanwhile, a second warning affects 10 counties in the midlands and the east. That's…
NCBI (National Council for the Blind of Ireland) has the opened its newest Irish retail store in Swinford. Local service user Patrick Byrne was the VIP guest to cut the opening ribbon at the new premises , located on Market Street in the town. Patrick spoke…
GRA to press ahead with no confidence vote in the Commissioner Drew Harris The Garda Representative Association has confirmed it's to press ahead with a no confidence ballot in the Garda Commissioner. The GRA and Commissioner Drew Harris' team met this…
A new restaurant is due to open its doors to customers tomorrow in Castlebar. Everest, serving Nepalese and Indian cuisine is located on the Main Street in the county town and it will open tomorrow, Friday, August 4th. It will also be offering a takeaway and…
St Muredach’s College in Ballina has appointed a new Principal. Wayne Walsh, a native of county Meath takes over at the helm of the Diocesan College. School Patron Bishop John Fleming and The Board of Management of the school have announced the appointment…
Amber Thursday takes place each year on the Thursday leading into the August bank holiday weekend. This year’s Amber Thursday takes place today, 3rd August ‘23. Its a joint national social media campaign to promote fire, road and water safety advice and…
A Sligo woman is walking solo from Mizen Head to Malin Head to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland Iris Murphy is close to completing an epic ‘marathon a day’ unassisted solo walk from Mizen Head to Malin Head to raise vital funds for the North West…
A Do not swim notice that was in place at Ballycastle beach has been removed. That's according to Mayo County Council. However, the Do not swim notice remains in place at Dugort beach in Achill, along with the Belmullet Outdoor Pool and The Point at the Quays…
There is a major lack of senior Gardaí in county Mayo, with no Superintendent in Castlebar, which is the headquarters for Mayo/Roscommon/Longford Garda Division, according to Mayo Fine Gael Deputy Alan Dillon. He is calling for an immediate review of the new…
IKEA is to officially open a new pick-up point at Tesco Ballinasloe tomorrow Friday. The collection point will be located in the car-park and the service is free for orders over €200 – or €15 otherwise. It’s part of a national rollout which starts this week,…
THE Connacht Whiskey Distillery in Ballina has scooped four awards at the prestigious Irish Whiskey Masters 2023 awards, which took place at Merchant House in London. Following a day of tastings by industry experts, the Mayo distillery was awarded three gold…
AXA Insurance has announced its acquired Laya Healthcare. It's paying 650 million euro for Ireland's second largest health insurer, which has 690 thousand members. In a statement AXA, which is the main car insurance provider in the state, says the deal to buy…
Round Zero CAO offers will be given out to applicants today. This round is for graduate medicine applicants, some mature students and some PLC graduates going onto university. It comes after Round A offers were handed out to some mature students last month.…
An Post is releasing five new postcards today, featuring stunning photographs from various locations across Ireland. They showcase the beauty of Ireland, from Clifden to Poolbeg. The captivating images, taken by photographer Jack Cafferty, are available to…
The Garda Commissioner's set to meet the leadership of the GRA today. The body which represents rank and file Gardai announced last week that it will ballot its members on a motion of no confidence in Drew Harris. Relations deteriorated after the Commissioner…
The wettest July on record is causing major headaches for the country's farmers. The Irish Farmers Journal says up to 5,000 bales of hay have been lost as flooding impacts farms around the Shannon. It's expected more agricultural shows may have to be…
The misleading nature of food labelling needs to be addressed, according to a weight loss specialist. There are renewed calls from public health experts for warning labels to be printed on junk food, similar to the law passed for alcohol products back in…
Keem Bay on Achill Island has been named as one of the best beaches in the world on a well known travel website. The Mayo beach has made Big 7 Travel’s annual list of ‘The 50 Best Beaches In The World’. The list is now in its fifth year, and is devised using…
A Mayo Senator says she hopes the number of free rounds of IVF that couples will be eligible for will increase over the coming years. It comes following the Government's announcement this week that couples will be eligible for one round of publically funded…
Mayo has the highest population of older people living in the county. That's according to new figures from ALONE, which shows 26% of the county's population are aged 60 and over. The organisation that allows helps people to remain in their own homes as they…
The SIPTU National Retained Fire Fighter Committee is to undertake a national consultation at all retained fire stations as strike action continues around the country. The full strike has been running for a week now, with stations across the region and…
Atlantic Technological University campuses this year look set to secure additional staff. Universities nationally will be hiring more than 1,500 new permanent staff this year in an effort to improve student-staff ratios. The development in staffing numbers,…
The Marine Institute, headquartered at Rinville, near Oranmore, has held its annual Poster Presentation Day, giving student bursars the opportunity to present their work and research completed during their Summer Bursary internship placements. This year, 20…
The National Fertiliser Database is live and is now open for registration of Professional Fertiliser End Users (primarily farmers and others that use fertilisers as part of their work) and Fertiliser Economic Operators (e.g. importers, merchants etc. that…
Our Google searches over the last 20 years have revealed Ireland's two main obsessions - sport and the weather. To mark the anniversary of Google opening its first Irish office back in 2003, the search engine has unveiled some of our top searches. Ireland's…
Do Not Swim Notices are now in place for The Point in Westport and Belmullet Outdoor Pool. The Do Not Swim Notice at Ballycastle beach remains in place and all Prior Warning Notices issued last week remain in place. Mayo County Council will issue further…
The Road Safety Authority has issued a stark warning that years of road safety progress is at risk of being undone. New figures reveal that road deaths in the first half of 2023 are the worst for six years, with 100 people killed on Ireland's roads so far…
A quarter of secondary school parents say they've had to take out a loan or borrow from friends in order to meet back to school costs this year. Research from Barnardos shows the average cost of sending a fourth class pupil to school is 320 euro, rising to…
Met Eireann says July 2023 was over four times wetter than July 2022. Last month is provisionally the wettest July on record in Ireland. Met Eireann says October 2022 and March of this year are also the wettest recorded of those months. A weather station in…
From August 5 to 13 this year the inaugural BallaghDream Arts Festival will take place in Ballagahderreen Co Roscommon. The festival is the first of its kind in Ballaghaderreen and has been planned and organised over the last 12 months by a small team of…
The number of people who have died on the country's roads in the first half of the year is the worst figure in six years. Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority are warning that should the trend continue, 168 people will lose their lives by the end of 2023. As…
The campaign to establish an all Irish secondary school in Castlebar has this week received the backing of many members of the Castlebar municipal district. Founders of the campaign Emer Mayock and Frainc O Clochartiagh, along with committee member Therese…
University Hospital Galway is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak affecting multiple wards, there are currently 28 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital and five wards are impacted by COVID-19 outbreaks. In addition to these pressures the Emergency Department…
Thirteen Mayo businesses are included in Best Of Ireland 2023, which gives a detailed account of Ireland’s best restaurant, shops, venues, attractions, hotels, events and more. The businesses included in the list are: An Port Mór, Westport Ashford Castle,…
Works are to get underway later this month on two infrastructural projects in Collooney worth €1,000,000. Sligo/ Drumcliffe Councillor Thomas Walsh has confirmed that the tendering process has been completed for two key infrastructure projects in the area,…
The University of Galway is one of the only Universities in the country to decrease their student accommodation prices for the forthcoming academic year. This morning’s Irish Times has detailed pricing plans for seven Universities across the nation. According…
MAXUS has expanded its brand with a new dealership in Mayo. The dealership arrives to Knock as Kieran Whelton Motors joins the commercial brand’s dealer network. With this latest inclusion in Knock, there will now be 12 MAXUS dealerships across Ireland. The…
Two teenage girls have been killed - and three other people injured - in a crash in County Monaghan. It happened at Legnakelly on the N54 Clones to Smithborough road shortly before 7 o'clock yesterday evening as the group were making their way to a Debs. The…
Almost half a million people are being served by an 'at risk' water supply. That's an increase of nearly 100 thousand people since 2021, according to the EPA's latest report into public drinking water supplies. It's found the overall quality of the water…
The new head of one of the country's main teaching union says the Government must get real about addressing the teacher shortage crisis. ASTI research shows three quarters of schools didn't receive a single application for an advertised teaching post in the…
Plans to crack down on crime in Dublin city will include greater Garda visibility as well as a greater use of Garda search powers. The plans to make the capital safer were agreed following a meeting between the Taoiseach, Minister for Justice and the Garda…
Accenture has announced it plans to make around 890 staff in Ireland redundant. The professional services company says this comes after it began work to "streamline" operations back in March. It adds it remains "firmly committed" to Ireland and will continue…
A Sligo man has been jailed for 11 years for directing the activities of one of the four organised crime gangs operating in the county. 38 year old Barry Young of Geldof Drive has been described as one of the most significant drug dealers in the West and…
A man has admitted murdering Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Sligo. 23-year-old Yousef Palani, of Markievicz Heights in Sligo, will be sentenced for the double-murder in October. Aidan Moffitt's body was found in his Sligo home on the eleventh of April last…
Travel expert Simon Calder is encouraging British holidaymakers to explore the wonders of county Mayo, along the Wild Atlantic Way. Tourism Ireland has unveiled a new partnership with The Independent travel journalist Simon Calder, to encourage travellers in…
The search for a missing man in the Enniscrone area was stood down following the discovery of a body over the weekend. The man’s body was recovered on Saturday An extensive search was launched on Tuesday morning of last week, after a man last seen on a…
Elected members of Mayo County Council unanimously adopted a motion for the September meeting of the local authority calling on both the Chief Executive – Kevin Kelly and the Director of Services- Tom Gilligan to explain why Mayo is accommodating…
In addition to a busy weekend for Mayo Mountain Rescue preparing and setting up along the Croagh Patrick pilgrimage route, on Saturday last, in the early hours of the morning , members responded to a call for assistance from a camper on Neiphin mountain. At…
We're being warned to expect price rises again in the weeks ahead. Despite an easing in the rate of inflation, petrol, diesel, alcohol and streaming services are all increasing in price. Analysis by Bonkers.ie is predicting the price of bread, cereals and…
Iarnrod Eireann could be losing over 12 million euro a year due to fare evasion. A survey of over 21 thousand passengers by the National Transport Authority found people were most likely to dodge paying for a ticket on the Dart and commuter services. The…
It’s absurd that Irish MEPs have voted in favour of the new EU Nature Restoration Law when they do not know the terms and conditions contained in it and the potential implications for Ireland. That’s the view of former Fine Gael councillor, Westport based…
The Taoiseach's ruling out the possibility of an early general election. A vote doesn't need to be called until the Spring of 2025, however there has been speculation the Taoiseach could go the country as early as later this year, or in the first few months…
Homeowners are being urged to open up their homes to house a student. The Higher Education Minister says families living in social housing and social welfare recipients can also benefit from the rent a room scheme. That allows homeowners earn up to 14…
Gardaí have seized €85,000 worth of drugs and arrested one man as part of a search operation in the Galway Division today, Sunday 30th July, 2023.As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drug Unit conducted a search operation under…
Council grants for housing adaptations and repairs for the elderly and people with disabilities in Mayo remain open. Further funding has been sought by Mayo County Council from the department. Elected members were critical of management over the lack of…
Airbnb listings have soared in Dublin despite the homeless crisis, according to new figures. Properties actively listed for short-term let in the capital grew from 2,617 in June 2022 to 4,099 in June 2023. Nationally the number of properties on Airbnb grew…
A local Fianna Fail Minister has welcomed the publication of a joint draft report for the All Island Strategic Rail Review, putting Ireland on track for a new age of rail. Dara Calleary says the Review has considered how the rail network on the island can…
Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) are under resourced in funding and staffing. That’s according to the CEO of ADHD Ireland, Ken Kilbride. A recent Independent review by the Mental Health Commission has shown long waiting lists and lack of…
Around 5 thousand people are expected to make the annual 'Reek Sunday' pilgrimage on Croagh Patrick today. This year's pilgrimage is to highlight the 'Year for Vocation to the Priesthood', and the Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, Eamon…
Reek Sunday takes place tomorrow, and if tradition is anything to go off we could see up to 10,000 people climb Croagh Patrick. The pilgrimage is of course dedicated to Saint Patrick who, tradition holds, spent 40 days fasting there in the fifth century. In…
The long campaign to secure a safer walking route from the centre of Newport town out to the local education and leisure facilities on the N59 Mulranny road in the town, looks set to be achieved shortly. At this week’s monthly meeting of West Mayo Municipal…
Mobility equipment has been installed at Castlerea Outdoor Swimming Pool. Funding was allocated for a special chair and three plastic wheelchairs which makes the pool more inclusive for everyone to use. Local Councillor Paschal Fitzmaurice says the outdoor…
Almost a third of teachers reported feeling guilty about marking students' work during the calculated grades process, according to a new survey. The details are included in a new study from the Institute of Education at Dublin City University. Almost four…
Due to a boil water notice, the Brusna Group Water Scheme in Ballaghaderreen advises boiling water for drinking and food preparation. The water is currently unfit for consumption and use on work surfaces and eating utensils.
A Status Yellow alert for rain has taken effect for the northwest of the country this morning. Frequent heavy showers today may lead to localised flooding in Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo. Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says the rest of the day won't be much…
A man has died after taking ill on an Irish Rail train yesterday morning. The passenger was travelling on the train heading for Westport. Irish Rail have issued Midwest News with the following statement regarding the male’s death: “A male passenger took…
There has been another rise in the number of people in emergency accommodation. 12,600 people were registered as homeless in Ireland in June - a record high. The total includes 3,765 children who are growing up in B&Bs and hotels. That is the highest number…
Three men have been sentenced to 15 years each in prison for their roles in a violent siege of a repossessed house in Co. Roscommon.58-year-old Martin O'Toole of Stripe, Irishtown, Claremorris, Co. Mayo, 44-year-old PJ Sweeney from High Cairn, Ramelton, Co.…
There's a call for emergency planning laws to be used to provide modular housing for those on the waiting lists. It's after 24 families from Ukraine moved into new modular houses in Sligo. The development took less than five months to complete. Independent TD…
A Mayo Fine Gael Deputy is deeply concerned and disheartened by the recent developments regarding the Crossmolina (River Deel) Flood Relief Scheme. The consultants retained by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, Enviroguide, have recommended…
Almost €600,000 has been allocated for Mayo under the Local Improvement Scheme. Fine Gael TD Michael Ring says €567,000 has been allocated to for repairs and improvement works to roads and laneways. Deputy Ring says this funding is key to supporting vital…
Elected councillors on Mayo County Council are not prepared to accept any cap/ pause on monies available for people applying for essential elderly/ disabled house adaptation or renovation grants in the county for the rest of this year. That was the clear view…
A vehicle struck a set of level crossing barriers at Ballymoe between Roscommon and Castlerea this morning. As a result the Heuston to Westport train was delayed by a number of hours this morning. The service has now resumed.
Leave No Trace Ireland is asking the public to celebrate the first National Love This Place Day today (Friday 28th ) by taking a simple action that helps protect the natural environment and shows care and respect for outdoor spaces. World Nature Conservation…
Ireland's oldest man has turned 107. Martin McEvilly from Killannin in Co Galway was born on the 26th of July 1916. Martin's son Pat, told the Irish Daily Star that his father's longevity is down to the fact he never had a car, and had cycled everywhere until…
We're being urged to avail of a simple home testing kit to check for Hepatitis C. The HSE believes there are up to three thousand people with the blood-borne virus who are undiagnosed. It not treated it can lead to severe and life threatening damage. A simple…
F From Saturday week next, the 5th to the 13th of August, the inaugural BallaghDream Arts Festival gets underway in Ballaghaderreen Co. Roscommon. The 9 day festival aims to bring the most talented artists, in various disciplines to Ballaghaderreen and its…
An extra 240 thousand policing hours are being allocated to Gardai to ensure amore visible presence in Dublin city centre. The Justice Minister has announced an extra 10 million euro in funding, which will be used to pay for 20 thousand Garda shifts between…
Another record homeless figure is expected to be confirmed later today. Charities are reporting another rise in the numbers seeking emergency accommodation. There were 12,441 men women and children without a home at the end of June. Wayne Stanley - Executive…
Irish businesses are embracing a more sustainable future. A survey has found 90 per cent of SME's will be increasing sustainable practices in the next year. 52 per cent believe operating a sustainable business will attract more customers. The study was done…
A third day of rolling strike action in the retained fire service takes place today. SIPTU says fire service management must take sole responsibility for the chaotic scenes seen in fire stations around the country. The union believes there appears to be a…
Thousands of people will climb Croagh Patrick this weekend for the annual pilgrimage. The locals have already started their climb this morning as part of Garland Friday. There will be Mass celebrated on the summit of Croagh Patrick by Westport native Father…
A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Sligo and Leitrim. Frequent heavy showers on Saturday may lead to localised flooding. The status rain warning comes in to effect on Saturday morning at 9am and will remain in place until the early hours of…
Action needs to be taken against excessive insurance premiums being issued to homeowners across the region. That's the view of Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway Walsh, who says many homeowners are being given extortionate home insurance premiums. Homeowners are…
€378,220 in funding has been allocated to 203 local projects in Mayo under the 2022 Community Support Fund. Mayo deputy Michael Ring says the main aim of this fund is to support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their energy bills, as well as…
Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision at a pedestrian crossing in Ardnaree this morning. Ballina Gardai are at the scene and motorists are advised to expect traffic delays this morning. Midwest Radio understand there are no serious…
The annual Pilgrimage climb to Mamean which includes the Stations of the Cross and the celebration of Mass takes place on Sunday week, August 6TH. Bishop Fintan Monahan, the Bishop of Killaloe and Fr Francis Mitchell will concelebrate the 3pm Mass on the…
Three bathing water notices have been issued for areas across the county. A do not swim notice has been issued for Ballycastle beach while a prior warning has been issues for both Lough Lannagh and Dugort Beach.
The Garda Representative Association is to ballot members on a vote of no confidence in the Commissioner. The decision was sparked in a row over a return to the roster system used by Gardaí pre-pandemic. The GRA also says there is a retention crisis in the…
Bank of Ireland is warning of a high volume of family impersonation messages in circulation at the moment, with a 25% increase in cases recorded in July. Fraudsters are sending fake messages purporting to be from a member of the family with a lost or damaged…
An extensive search is continuing today for a man missing in Enniscrone since Tuesday morning last. The search was mounted after gardai were alerted at approx 9.30 am on Tuesday morning, July 25th, that a man seen moments earlier on the beach walkway, was in…
A popular county Roscommon restaurant – Fusion Restaurant, in Roscommon town, has announced it will close its doors to customers next month, citing the current climate of food inflation and energy costs. On its facebook page the owners announced the decision…
Gardai are currently at the scene of a two vehicle collision on the N17 outside of Charlestown. The collision occurred shortly after 8:30 this morning on the Kilkelly side of the town. The road is partially blocked due to material damage and motorists may…
The Rose of Tralee is to have its first ever female host. Kathryn Thomas will join Daithi O'Se to co-present this years TV coverage of the festival next month. 32 Roses from as far away as Canada, Australia and New Zealand will take to the stage at the Kerry…
The Garda Representative Association is to ballot members on whether they have confidence in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. The association represents almost 12,000 rank and file gardaí. The decision to hold a vote of no confidence in the commissioner was…
International e-bike company - Lime, will introduce a 3 month e-bike pilot scheme in Westport from this Friday( July 28th) Delivered in partnership with Mayo County Council, the scheme will see bikes available for hire in virtual parking bays across the town.…
Tributes are being paid to Sinead O'Connor following her death yesterday at the age of 56. President Michael D Higgins said Ireland has lost one of its greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades. The Taoiseach Leo…
Some homeowners are about to face even higher monthly mortgage repayments. The European Central Bank is expected to hike interest rates by another quarter of one per cent today. It'll be the ninth rate rise in just over a year. However its thought it could be…
Gardai are appealing for information on the death of a man in his 40's in a road collision in Co. Roscommon. Gardaí and emergency services attended the single vehicle collision, shortly before 3 o'clock yesterday on the N5 at Cloonfree near Strokestown. The…
Gardai in Boyle are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the N5 between Tulsk and Strokestown. The road is currently closed and diversions are in place. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible. Gardai say the road…
American's are being advised not to walk alone at night and avoid showing flashy jewellery when visiting Dublin. The US Embassy's issued a safety warning to citizens in Ireland, following several assaults in the capital, one of which left a US citizen in…
Gardai in Castlebar are currently attending the scene of a collision on the R312 Castlebar to Belmullet road. No further details are available at present. Motorists are being advised to avoid the road if possible.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in County Galway this morning. The collision occurred at approximately 5a.m. on the M6 at Ballygarraun West, Athenry, Co. Galway. Following a single vehicle collision, the…
The Mayo Garda Division must be reinstated, with a chief superintendent and superintendents allocated in each of its districts. The call has come from the Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council, Councillor Michael Loftus, with Justice Minister Helen McEntee on…
Three new directors have been appointed to the board of the Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation. Dr. Carmel Heaney, Olwyn Hughes and Nial Tully have all been appointed. Speaking about the appointments, Martina Jennings, Chief Executive of Mayo Roscommon…
2,000 retained fire fighters nationally are striking today over a dispute regarding pay and conditions. The SIPTU members voted to reject a recent Labour Court recommendation. Retained firefighters say they do the same job as full time fire fighters, yet the…
€9,500 in funding has been allocated for two Mayo events for small scale cultural events across the country. The scheme is designed to assist local cultural events which may not be eligible under funding criteria for larger scale events such as those…
407 people are waiting for beds in hospitals around the country today. INMO figures show 279 are in emergency departments, while 128 are in wards. University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 87 patients on trolleys. That's…
Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Belmullet, Ballyglass and surrounding areas in Co. Mayo today. Works are scheduled to be completed by 2pm today. Mayo County Council recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated…
The tourism industry is expected to lose between 700 million, and 1 billion euro in revenue this year. According to an updated Fáilte Ireland report, at least 20 per cent of all accommodation is unavailable in five counties. They are Clare, Meath, Leitrim,…
Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision that occurred this morning on the M6 Westbound near Athenry, Co. Galway. The single vehicle collision occurred between Junction 17 (Athenry) and Junction 18 (M17/M18) at approximately…
An extensive search is continuing this morning for a man missing in Enniscrone. The search was mounted after Gardai were alerted at approximately 9.30 a.m. yesterday morning that a person seen moments earlier on the beach walkway, was in the water. Up to 13…
Tributes have been paid this morning following the passing of former Mayo County Councillor Geraldine Bourke. Geraldine was a native of Abbey Street in Ballina and a resident of Coolcran serving the people of Ardagh and Knockmore as a councillor for five…
The average home cost just over 366 thousand euro in the 12 months to May. According to GeoDirectory, Dublin had the highest prices at just over 538 thousand, while Longford had the lowest at just over 174 thousand. Leitrim, Roscommon and Donegal were the…
There will be measures in the Budget to help with the cost of living and to reduce income tax. The Taoiseach insists both will form part of the package due to be announced in October. Leo Varadkar says cutting income tax has been a long-term plan they started…
SIPTU has condemned local authorities for refusing to agree an emergency cover plan ahead of a strike by 2 thousand retained firefighters today. The union claims local councils are pitting the public against the men and women of the retained services. SIPTU…
An extensive search has been underway all day today and this evening for a man missing in Enniscrone. The search was mounted after gardai were alerted at approx 9.30 a.m. this morning that a person seen moments earlier on the beach walkway, was in the water.…
The reinstatement of the Claremorris to Athenry train line that will link Ballina and Westport to Galway city, is one of the short term recommendations in the draft report of the All Island Strategic Rail Review. Transport Minister Eamon Ryan brought the…
The Charities Regulator says it's taking action against organisations that aren't compliant. The regulator's latest annual report shows only 6 in 10 managed to file their annual report on time last year. Under the Charities Act, detailed financial statements…
The Environment Minister says drastic measures must be taken if Ireland wants to reach its climate targets. The Climate Change Advisory Council predicts we'll miss the targets set in the first and second carbon budgets. It suggests increasing the use of…
Flights to Greek islands are continuing, despite some being ravaged by wildfires. There've been chaotic scenes on Rhodes, Evia and Corfu over the last few days, with locals and holiday-makers rushed to safety amid a searing heatwave. The Greek prime minister…
A clothing store with branches in Ballina, Castlerea and Roscommon town is set to close its doors over the coming weeks. Glamorize Boutiques have announced their closures, as the owner has decided to retire. Glamroize Boutiques announced the decision on…
The reinstating of the Claremorris to Athenry train line that will link Ballina and Westport to Galway city, is one of the recommendations in the draft report of the All Island Strategic Rail Review. Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is bringing the details to…
The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will be in Mayo this evening and tomorrow. According to local deputy Alan Dillon, the visit aims to strengthen community support and law enforcement efforts in the county. During her visit, Minister McEntee will visit…
Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will visit Mayo today and tomorrow. During the visit, the Minister hopes to strengthen community support and law enforcement efforts in the country. Among the activities over the two days include visits to the Mayo Women’s…
Westport councillors expressed outrage yesterday after they discovered that Mayo County Council had provided black plastic refuse bags and collected the rubbish from a group of more than 8 caravans that has parked up illegally at the harbour quay in Westport…
To mark World Drowning Prevention Day today, Water Safety Ireland, the Coast Guard and the RNLI are calling on people to “do one thing or improve one thing” to help prevent drowning. The Department of Transport have announced that participation in a whide…
Charles River Laboratories international, Inc., have announced the completion of a €10 million expansion of its testing capabilities at its Ballina site. The company is a highly respected global provider of drug discovery and non-clinical development…
Almost one billion euro has been paid by Irish motorists on tolled roads since the beginning of 2020. The figures have been released to this station by Transport Infrastructure Ireland under the Freedom of Information Act. Since January 2020 Irish motorists…
Couples will have access to one publicly funded round of IVF from September. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will update his Cabinet colleagues on the plans in their final meeting before their summer recess. September will be the first time in the history…
Trains should be at least hourly between Ireland's major cities, according to the draft report of the All Island Strategic Rail Review. Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is bringing the details to Cabinet this morning, with 30 recommendations for the network,…
Roscommon County Council have appointed a new Chief Executive. Following a competitive recruitment process which was conducted by the Public Appointments Service, Shane Tiernan was appointed to the role of Chief Executive. The confirmation came at today's…
Aran Island RNLI came to the aid of eight people in two separate incidents over the weekend after two yachts got into difficulty. The volunteer crew spent six hours at sea on Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday morning after responding to a…
Congratulations were extended to Midwest Radio at this afternoon’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council. Today marks 34 years since Midwest Radio’s official launch on July 24 1989. Councillor John Cribbin proposed the congratulations to what he described as…
The Health Minister says allowing pharmacists to prescribe certain medications would relieve pressure on GPs. An expert group is looking at ways to let pharmacists extend prescriptions and prescribe medications. The taskforce is due to publish its…
Just under 27-thousand salmon were caught and released by Irish anglers last year. Rivers in Mayo, Cork, Kerry, and Galway accounted for 53 percent of what was caught in 2022. Inland Fisheries Ireland says 54 percent of the salmon catch was released, which…
Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision between a car and a pedestrian in Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo yesterday evening, Sunday 23rd July 2023 at approximately 8.30pm. The male pedestrian (20s) was taken to Sligo University Hospital with serious…
HIQA has released inspection reports on seven acute hospitals. The health service watchdog reported good levels of compliance in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, Mallow General Hospital in Cork, Roscommon University Hospital and St. Camillus Hospital in…
The government is being called to extend the energy support schemes for businesses, due to increased cost pressure in the market. The Ibec group Food Drink Ireland has published its Quarter 2 results and says there are big challenges ahead for the sector due…
Pharmacists may soon be able to prescribe medicines and extend prescriptions for patients. A taskforce is being set up by the Health Minister to examine how it could take pressure off GP services. Stephen Donnelly is hoping to have a new system in place by…
Delays in construction of the Ballyhaunis Primary Care Centre is 'wholly unacceptable'. That's according to Fianna Fail Minister Dara Calleary. The HSE have formally requested confirmation from contractors as to when they will recommence construction. The…
The Greek Island of Rhodes has conducted its largest ever wildfire evacuation - with thousands of people, including tourists and locals fleeing some areas. Last night the Greek Emergency Communications Service also issued evacuation orders for some areas of…
Gardaí in Westport have arrested and charged three people following a public order incident in the town on Saturday evening. Two females aged in their 30s and 40s and one male aged in his 20s were due to appear before Castlebar District Court this morning.…
Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision near Knock this evening. Midwest News understands there are no serious injuries sustained in the collision. Gardai say the road should be fully reopened before 6pm this evening.
A Galway mother has become the eighth person to die after cosmetic surgery in Turkey. The Sunday Times is reporting that it is understood the woman, in her early 50’s, died following abdominoplasty in a Turkish clinic. She is survived by her husband, children…
Motorists travelling on the N17 are advised to expect delays following a road traffic collision. Traffic is down to one lane on the Tubbercurry side of Ballinacarrow. Emergency services are currently at the scene.
There has been a slight increase in the number of properties available to rent, according to the latest Simon Community's Locked Out of the Market report. The data shows there were a total of 934 homes available to rent - at any price - within the 16 major…
The number of separated children being cared for by the state has nearly tripled in the last 18 months. 260 children are in the state's care today, with the system at breaking point. A confidential unpublished report obtained by the Business Post details a…
Thousands of people are expected in Erris today for the annual Agricultural Show. There is once again a huge display of farm animals, machinery, produce, local crafts and wonderful live music throughout the day. Midwest Radio’s Sunday Choice programme is…
The free school book scheme could be extended to secondary schools. The Education Minister is preparing to seek funding for the move. According to the Sunday Independent Norma Foley is due to meet Ministers Michael McGrath and Pascal Donohue in the weeks…
A popular tourist spot in Leitrim is to officially re-open to the public today. O'Rourke's Table, just outside Dromahair, offers incredible views of Lough Gill, Parkes Castle and Sligo Bay. Singer Nathan Carter will be on hand as the entertainment for…
The Oireachtas Media Committee says it's open to convening during the summer recess. It's also seeking further information from RTE in relation to the ongoing payments controversy. The Media Minister will meet with advisory groups tasked with reviewing…
Met Eireann's status yellow rain warning for 13 counties expires in just under an hour. It's forecasting spells of heavy rain with the potential for localised flooding. Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Leitrim,…
A Leitrim farmer has launched Ireland’s first all in one agriculture auction website, bidsell.ie The website is specifically designed for the Irish market with a special emphasis on the Agri sector. It has been designed by part-time farmer, Noel McKeon from…
McDonald’s are set to investigate allegations that an employee in Mayo was subjected to taunts at work after she was raped at a house party. Castlebar native Ciara Mangan waved her right to anonymity and spoke publicly this week after a former co-worker was…
Fine Gael is calling for Garda recruits to be paid more while in training. They say the weekly training allowance needs to increase significantly to reflect the cost-of-living crisis. Trainees are paid 184 euro weekly, before moving onto the first point of…
Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses in relation to the fatal road traffic collision that occurred on Saturday, 15th July 2023 in Swinford, Co. Mayo. The collision, which involved two vehicles, occurred at approximately 3.35pm on the N5 at…
Concern has been raised over the government's tax credit scheme for renters. According to the Irish Examiner, only 10 per cent have claimed the credit so far this year. Between January and July 9th, 40 thousand 631 accessed the 500 euro credit, introduced in…
The government needs to play an active role in finding a solution to the current dispute involving retained fire fighters. That's the view of Independent TD for Galway East Seán Canney, who says a serious overhaul of the services needs to be undertaken. Fire…
The cost of eating out will likely increase from September as the 9 per cent VAT rate for the hospitality sector looks set to be scrapped by the government. Its now increasingly likely the rate will rise to 13.5 per cent on September the first. The VAT rate…
A local councillor has welcomed funding for work to be carried out at the over bridge on the Claremorris to Kiltimagh road. Councillor Tom Connolly says €50,000 has been allocated by Irish Rail to make the location safer for road users. The works will be…
Mayo County Council have confirmed that 3 Do not swim notices that had previously been issued have now been lifted. The notices at Portacloy and Lough Lannagh and the Prior Warning Notice at Ballycastle beach have now all been removed.
The N60 between Ballyhaunis and Claremorris has reopened to traffic this afternoon following a road traffic accident. The accident occurred at Flanagan's Bistro in Brickens just before noon this morning. 3 people, 1 adult and 2 children have been brought to…