Against a background of dwindling vocations in Ireland and an ageing clergy, the Catholic Church is to launch a special initiative tomorrow (Thursday) at Knock Shrine to encourage young men to volunteer for the priesthood.

Prayers for vocations will be led by Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, Bishop of Waterford & Lismore.

The ceremony, organised by the Council for Vocations of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference, will involve representatives of each of the nation’s 26 dioceses coming together with pieces of a cross, each with a separate diocesan name, to build a dedicated Cross for Vocations.

Bishop Cullinan will then bless the new Cross which has been designed by Brendan Gallagher, a Co. Waterford based deacon.

In advance of the special prayer ceremony, Bishop Cullinan said people from every corner of Ireland, from every diocese, will gather to join in prayer for an increase in vocations, to highlight the need for priests and to encourage men to generously consider this particular calling in life.