A county Galway author and poet has been nominated for one of the most prestigious literary awards.

Athenry’s Elaine Feeney’s latest novel How to build a Boat was one of the four Irish books to be longlisted for the 2023 Booker Prize.

The three other Irish books are Old God’s Time, by Sebastian Barry; Prophet Song, by Paul Lynch; and The Bee Sting, by Paul Murray.

In total there are 13 books on the long list which will be cut back to six when the shortlist is announced next month.