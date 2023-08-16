There is an urgent need for policy reform around garda uniforms, and time should not be wasted discussing the pros and cons of tattoos.

That is the view of MEP for this region Maria Walsh.

It comes as news emerged this week that three trainee gardaí were sent home from the Garda Training College in Templemore for having visible tattoos.

Earlier this year, the Garda Representative Association released figures revealing the enrolment to the training college fell substantially short.

The Fine Gael MEP says many other professionals such as politicians and doctors have tattoos, including herself and such a mark does not take away from the work they carry out.

Maria Walsh told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that a review into the requirement needs to be carried out as the force continues to struggle with recruitment....