A Mayo Sinn Fein TD has called for the banks to meet with Government following reports that the bank levy will be extended beyond the end of the year.

It comes as Further Education Minister Simon Harris hit out against Irish banks for failing to pass on interest rate increases to save deposit accounts.

In recent days he has described the situation as “offensive”, with mortgage holders being hit by increased rates due to European Central Bank rate hikes, but savers not reaping any benefits.

Deputy Rose Conway Walsh believes that it is time for the Government to meet with central and retail banks to deal with what is being presented to suffering households and families.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey …