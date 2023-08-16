The Irish Folk Music School in Glenisland, Castlebar have a new program of introductory workshops coming up starting in September.

These are taster sessions, designed for complete beginners and/or musicians who would like to have a go at a new instrument.

The term is short, just 4 weeks on Thursday evenings through September.

Small group classes of 45 minutes and the whole course is just €50.

There are 3 instruments to choose from in September:

Harp @6pm

Bodhrán @7pm

Drums @8pm

All the instruments are provided by the school and of course tea/coffee and buns too.

Anyone interested can sign up by emailing the school at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on whats app at 083 1003427.