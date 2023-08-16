A celebration has been organised by Irishtown Heritage Group to honour the memory of uilleann piper Michael Carney (1872 - 1938), a native of Irishtown, who was one of the most popular musicians of his era in New York.

Taking place in Irishtown this Saturday, the full day event starts at 12 noon with a two-hour try the pipes workshop by Emmett Gill and Cormac Cannon from Na Píobairí Uilleann. People will have the opportunity to listen to some accomplished pipers, as well as try out the instruments for themselves with the assistance of an experienced player. It’s a free event and all ages are welcome.

At 2.30 p.m. there will be an exhibition and film screening on the life and times of Michael Carney. It sees the first screening of the latest film documentary (30 minutes) from the Irish Traditional Music Archive (ITMA) in its acclaimed 'Drawing from the Well' series. It features the life and music of ‘The Irishtown Piper’, Michael Carney, and is presented by renowned Galway uilleann piper Pádraic Keane.

At 4 p.m. there will be the unveiling of a commemorative plaque honouring Michael Carney, performed by Christopher Carney, California, a grandnephew of Michael's.

The afternoon events will be live-streamed to New York, where Michael Carney became famous as an uilleann piper, teacher and pipe maker. The venue is Sean’s Bar & Kitchen, 42 W 48th St., New York, (to join fellow pipers and musicians - US local time 11 a.m.).

At 5 p.m. there will be the launch of a booklet - The Irishtown Piper, by author Michael Kelly, featuring the life and musical world of Carney. This will be followed by a live session by musicians and pipers.

Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Holy Family and St. Oliver, Irishtown, at 8 p.m., where Michael Carney and his family will be remembered.

The day's events will end with a live music session by pipers and musicians in Bourke’s of Irishtown until late.