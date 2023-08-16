A month-long celebration of local craft makers across Ireland is underway and this August Craft Month exciting events are taking place in Mayo.

Celebrating the vibrant local craft scene, people will have the chance to experience demonstrations, exhibitions and workshops across a variety of crafts right on their doorstep as well as supporting local makers by buying products and learning more about their work.

Local makers Sarah Lyons, Victoria Foutz and FOXFORD are all involved in the celebrations and events this year.

An example of an event taking place locally this month:

Open Studio

Location: Falduff, Louisburgh

Date: Tuesday, 1st of August to Thursday, 31st of August 10:30am to 5pm

Price: Free

This open studio will give attendees the chance to visit the studio of maker Sarah Lyons.

Sarah graduated from Manchester Metropolitan University with a first class honours degree in 3D Design Craft.

An accountant for more than 30 years, Sarah enjoyed making silver jewellery as a hobby and was convinced by a friend to do a degree in 3D design. While studying she fell in love with ceramics and developed her own peat ash glaze using the Mayo turf ash from the stove.

For more information, and to see the list of events taking place across the island visit www.augustcraftmonth.org. Share your own adventures by tagging @dccireland @craft.ni @corckcraftanddesign @augustcraftmonth23 and use the hashtags #augustcraftmonth2023 and #makeseekbuy