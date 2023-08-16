There have been 5,700 notices to terminate tenancies made to the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) nationwide so far, in quarter 2 of this year.

People Before Profit member in Mayo Joe Daly has called on the government to reintroduce the eviction ban immediately due to the increase in notices to quit issued in that period.

Mayo, he says, has seen a 69% increase in eviction notices since the ban was lifted.

In quarter 2 of 2023 so far there have been 125 notices to terminate tenancies in Mayo. This has increased from 74 in the third quarter of last year.

He claims this increase is largely due to “the callous lifting of the eviction ban by the government in April.”

There are currently just 28 properties for rental in Mayo on DAFT.ie as of the 15th of August. Where are people being evicted going to go, he asks ,and warns of a serious homeless crisis in the new year.