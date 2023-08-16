Gardaí were reportedly deployed to disperse people from ATMs last night as a Bank of Ireland technical fault led to people being able to withdraw money they didn't have.

An IT glitch saw people able to transfer funds they did not have on deposit into their Revolut account, and then withdraw it from an ATM.

Bank of Ireland has apologised and has been working overnight to fix technical issues which have disrupted services on its Banking 365 portal and its mobile app.

Charlie Weston, the Irish Independent's Personal Finance Editor says customers who withdraw money they don't have will be traced and made repay it.....