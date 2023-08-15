Today marks 25 years since the Omagh bombing.

At ten minutes past three on Saturday 15th August 1998 a five hundred pound car bomb detonated in the town centre killing twenty-nine people, and unborn twins.

A short private service will take place at Omagh library this afternoon. While relatives will then lay flowers at the glass memorial that stands on the site of the bomb on Market Street.

Earlier this year, the British Government announced there'll be an independent statutory inquiry into the blast.

Kathy Campbell Joyce is a native of Omagh, but has been living in Cornanool outside Castlebar for 20 years.

She was in Omagh that day to visit to her parents and buy new shoes to return to work.

Speaking to Midwest Radio's Tommy Marren, Kathy recalls that day and begins by explaining how she feels, 25 years on from the bombing....