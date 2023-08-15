The IFA have confirmed that nominations for candidates to run in the IFA Presidential elections are now open.

IFA National Returning Officer Brian Ruse confirmed that the nominations process is underway for the positions of President and Deputy President, as well as for three of the four Regional Chair positions.

For those running for President and Deputy, they will require a nomination from their own County Executive and five other County Chairs.

Candidates running for Regional Chair require a nomination from their own County Executive.

Election debates will take place throughout the month of October while voting begins in November.

The National Count will take place in December.

The nominations close on Tuesday September 12 at 12 noon.

Those elected will take up their positions at the 2024 Annual General Meeting.